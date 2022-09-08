Davenport one of five cities in Iowa State-led study identifying big challenges in Mississippi River basin

Iowa State University researchers are leading the first steps of a study that plans to identify big challenges five mid-size Mississippi River cities face, and how they affect the environment and people living in cities, suburban, and rural areas.

The project plans to research and examine challenges those cities share to inform policy makers and future studies on how to make cities more resilient and sustainable in the future.

Those metropolitan areas include Davenport, Minneapolis/St. Paul, St. Louis, Memphis, and Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

And the challenges the researchers hope to learn more about include flooding, urban sprawl, climate change impacts, nutrient runoff, disconnected food, energy, and water systems, and heat-induced hospitalizations, according to a press release.

Iowa State University's Urban-Rural Systems Research Coordination Network was awarded a $500,000 National Science Foundation grant to launch a five-year study to examine those challenges, and how they may be connected.

"We all have the issues of the warming climate," said lead researcher and Iowa State University Professor Ulrike Passe. "Locations along the river will get really much warmer over the next 20-25 years. So how are we addressing that? What are the similarities in the issues?"

As part of the study, working groups will develop a way to compare and classify similarities and distinctions between neighboring cities and rural and agricultural locations.

For example, Ulrike said researchers hope to eventually do modeling to compare impervious surfaces, such as parking lots, close to the river and examine whether more surfaces that allow water to soak into the ground could lessen disastrous effects of flooding.

"We all have big parking lots, we all have these these large scale developments, how can we mitigate those and address this? How can researchers, ecologists, bio ecologists, urban ecologists, planners, architects, sociologists, environmental scientists, how can we address these challenges that are daunting?"