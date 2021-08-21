Davenport organization looks to provide community to those with brain injuries

After COVID-19 slowed its opening, Empower House, a “clubhouse” for those who have suffered from brain injuries, is hitting its stride.
The desire for a place for people with brain injuries to have community and activities grew from the frustrations of a few local occupational and speech therapists who were disappointed with the lack of local resources.
“There needed to be a next step (for those with brain injuries) and that didn’t exist in our community,” said Claire Motto-Steil, executive director and co-founder of Empower House.
“As a therapist, it was frustrating to see people that you develop relationships with as patients go home and not be able to engage how they want to engage,” she said.
She decided, along with fellow therapists Kami Holst, Missey Heinrichs and Mickey Owens, to open Empower House in Davenport to give opportunities to such patients who couldn’t return to their normal jobs or normal lives once rehab was over.
The model of having work, activities and community available to those with certain impairments is a model that has been replicated over 300 times around the world, but Empower House is one of only 30 that focuses on people with brain injuries.
It opened its doors in February of 2020, but promptly had to close in March as COVID-19 spread.
“Being a new organization and trying to build up membership (during COVID), it was scary,” Motto-Steil said.
As a new organization, she said they weren’t established enough yet to switch immediately to virtual programming like many other organizations did at the time. They used the COVID-19 shutdown to do some behind the scenes work to get the organization even more ready for incoming members.
“(COVID) was a positive in that it allowed us to do some background work in the meantime,” Motto-Steil said.
It reopened in July 2020, and began to build up its working model.
Empower House operates on what it calls a “work-ordered” day, meaning it follows the hours of a day in the working community.
Members can choose to work in the business unit, the kitchen unit or the maintenance unit each morning.
“Everybody contributes in meaningful ways and every day is a little bit different,” Motto-Steil said.
The jobs of the members in each unit are what runs Empower House. Members answer the phones, plan and prepare meals, plan social events, take out the trash, write thank you notes to donors and all the other tasks that are necessary to keep their space running.
Motto-Steil said that these activities help members improve their skills in each area, and sometimes help prepare members to re-enter the workforce.
One member, Will McGuirk, said he loves Empower House because he gets “to be with people who have similar situations as I do.”
McGuirk sustained his brain injury in a motorcycle accident 7 years ago, and is grateful for the opportunities that Empower House has provided him.
“People that have our situation in life, they often sit home,” he said. “It helps to get out and meet people.”