Davenport: Outdoor commencement will be July 19 at Brady Street Stadium

She also discussed media coverage from Jan. 1-June 11, saying there has been shift in the balance of story tone. After a spot-check of Quad-City media coverage that did not include athletics, overall coverage of the district was 78% positive, she said.

“We have a rule in our team. ‘No comment’ is never allowed” (when responding to media representatives,) Kiss said.

Board member Dan Gosa asked what happens to negative comments on social media.

“We don’t remove anything that would be negative” except for profanity, Kiss said. Such comments, she said, are opinion, and “help fuel future communications.”

A new district brand was unveiled in February 2020, with a new logo, “brand promise,” core values, mission, and vision, she said. A new website will be launched later this summer, and it will be easier for parents, students and staff members to find information.

Beginning this summer, the marketing and communications team will have a formal office within the Achievement Service Center to district employees and departments can meet with the communications team.

The board also approved a school calendar, with Aug. 24 as the first day of the first semester. Aug. 19-21 will be in-service days when no classes will be held.

A special-call, closed meeting will be 5 p.m. Wednesday as provided in the Iowa Code of the open meetings law “to evaluate the professional competency of an individual whose appointment, hiring, or performance is being considered to prevent needless and irreparable injury to that individual's reputation, as that individual has requested a closed session.”

