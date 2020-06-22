Davenport: Outdoor commencement will be July 19 at Brady Street Stadium

Davenport Schools 2020 graduates will take the stage – the stadium, actually – during a July 19 outdoor graduation ceremony at Brady Street Stadium.
Davenport Schools Superintendent Robert Kobylski said Monday at the regular school board meeting the event will include graduations at 9 a.m., noon, 3 and 6 p.m.
“Our goal is to keep our community safe,” he said, adding sanitation crews will be on hand to clean between ceremonies, which will use first one part of the facility, then the others.
After a survey is taken to determine how many students might plan on attending the event, which is not a requirement, administrators will determine whether there will be a limit on how many tickets each student may have.
Diplomas, Kobylski said, are available now.
Additionally, the district will open its outdoor facilities such as tennis courts with signage indicating social-distancing guidelines.
Members of the "Return to Learn" teams reported to give presentations on focus and work accomplished. “We did not approach this in a fragmented, topic-by-topic manner,” Kobylski said, noting the “interconnectedness” of all the essential topics were approached from a systems perspective.
The Return to Learn plan, formulated after schools closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, must be submitted by July 1 to the Iowa Department of Education.
In other action, the board heard a report from Anne Spoken Kiss, vice president of digital services at TAG Communications, about the rebranding of the district and its communications.
More than 400 pieces of content were posted to the district Facebook page in the past eight months, she said.
Aside from an increased posting strategy, the Facebook page also serves as a communication tool for parents to ask questions and get more information, Kiss said. “Not only has the Facebook Page audience grown by nearly 14% (1,031 fans), but impressions and overall engagements have increased significantly,” she said.
She also discussed media coverage from Jan. 1-June 11, saying there has been shift in the balance of story tone. After a spot-check of Quad-City media coverage that did not include athletics, overall coverage of the district was 78% positive, she said.
“We have a rule in our team. ‘No comment’ is never allowed” (when responding to media representatives,) Kiss said.
Board member Dan Gosa asked what happens to negative comments on social media.
“We don’t remove anything that would be negative” except for profanity, Kiss said. Such comments, she said, are opinion, and “help fuel future communications.”
A new district brand was unveiled in February 2020, with a new logo, “brand promise,” core values, mission, and vision, she said. A new website will be launched later this summer, and it will be easier for parents, students and staff members to find information.
Beginning this summer, the marketing and communications team will have a formal office within the Achievement Service Center to district employees and departments can meet with the communications team.
The board also approved a school calendar, with Aug. 24 as the first day of the first semester. Aug. 19-21 will be in-service days when no classes will be held.
A special-call, closed meeting will be 5 p.m. Wednesday as provided in the Iowa Code of the open meetings law “to evaluate the professional competency of an individual whose appointment, hiring, or performance is being considered to prevent needless and irreparable injury to that individual's reputation, as that individual has requested a closed session.”
