Davenport plan to dispose of scattered public housing includes selling to nonprofits

A trio of Davenport nonprofits would purchase the city of Davenport's remaining public housing properties under an effort to maintain affordable housing, while allowing the city to get out of the property management business.
"As a small public housing authority, which is us, it's tough to sustain that financially," said city Community and Economic Development Director Bruce Berger. "Being a residential property manager is not something that is in our core mission as a city."
Davenport aldermen met Wednesday as a Committee of the Whole to discuss a proposal to dispose of the city’s 21 scattered low-income housing sites by selling to existing tenants interested in becoming homeowners, as well as to Ecumenical Housing Development Group, Vera French Housing and Habitat for Humanity.
Recent changes in federal housing rules and encouragement from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development prompted the city to explore the sale of the property, while maintaining long-term affordability for tenants, Berger said.
Davenport aldermen in October approved a $6.35 million sale of The Heritage, the city-owned, 120-unit low-income high-rise apartment building at 501 W. 3rd St., to an out-of-state nonprofit. The sale did not include the city's two six-unit buildings, 11 duplexes and eight single-family houses.
Instead, the city solicited letters on intent from local affordable housing providers this fall, as well as existing tenants, to determine interest in acquiring the properties as affordable housing. The three nonprofits submitted a combined, nonbinding letter of interest to acquire the scattered-site properties.
Under the plan, the majority of the units would remain rental properties. Existing tenants would be provided vouchers that would allow them to either remain in the unit or use their new voucher to find other housing, Berger said. Habitat for Humanity, though, has expressed interest in purchasing two or three of the city's eight single-family homes to sell to qualifying homeowners.
Existing tenants in those houses would have the opportunity to acquire and become homeowners through Habitat's program, Berger said. If unsuccessful or not desired, tenants would be given a voucher and up to $3,600 in relocation assistance to find replacement housing, according to the plan.
Pending approval of the disposition plan by HUD, the city would move to finalize purchase amounts for each property based on appraisals completed in June.
If approved, Berger anticipated the city would issue vouchers and proceed with selling the properties this summer.
"It was good that the city has reached out to the not-for-profit community to acquire the properties, and city and residents as a result can be assured that those units can be maintained as long-term affordable housing," said Jim Richardson, past-president and spokesman for Ecumenical Housing.
Aldermen and Stacy Kiser-Willey, executive director of Vera French Housing Corp., echoed the sentiment.
"There is such a shortage of affordable housing and more than 6,000 units of affordable housing are needed in our community," Kiser-Willey said. "We have such a huge gap to fill, we wanted to make sure these units stayed affordable."
Aldermen on Wednesday also discussed:
- Acceptance of the Downtown Davenport Partnership's new master plan that would guide and facilitate future development, redevelopment and city projects downtown over the next 10 years. Aldermen stressed the plan does not bind the city to particular projects, but serves as a road map to consider for future city capital improvement projects, partnerships and initiatives to make the area more inviting and inclusive.
- Renaming Gaines Street south of the Canadian Pacific tracks and fronting Modern Woodmen Park as "Royals Way" in honor of Quad Cities River Bandits new affiliation with the Kansas City Royals.
- Awarding the lowest bid of $2.68 million from Brandt Construction Company to replace the Elm Street Bridge. The condition of the bridge, built in 1937, has deteriorated over the years, prompting the city to close it in May of 2018 because of safety concerns.
The items will come back before the City Council for approval at its next meeting.