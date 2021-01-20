Davenport plan to dispose of scattered public housing includes selling to nonprofits

Instead, the city solicited letters on intent from local affordable housing providers this fall, as well as existing tenants, to determine interest in acquiring the properties as affordable housing. The three nonprofits submitted a combined, nonbinding letter of interest to acquire the scattered-site properties.

Under the plan, the majority of the units would remain rental properties. Existing tenants would be provided vouchers that would allow them to either remain in the unit or use their new voucher to find other housing, Berger said. Habitat for Humanity, though, has expressed interest in purchasing two or three of the city's eight single-family homes to sell to qualifying homeowners.

Existing tenants in those houses would have the opportunity to acquire and become homeowners through Habitat's program, Berger said. If unsuccessful or not desired, tenants would be given a voucher and up to $3,600 in relocation assistance to find replacement housing, according to the plan.

Pending approval of the disposition plan by HUD, the city would move to finalize purchase amounts for each property based on appraisals completed in June.

If approved, Berger anticipated the city would issue vouchers and proceed with selling the properties this summer.