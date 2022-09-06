Davenport planning application for Destination Iowa tourism grant for new riverfront park

Davenport is planning to apply to a state tourism grant program for a $20 million new riverfront park project leveraging ARPA and railroad settlement funds, city staff told aldermen on Tuesday.

City officials bill the project, dubbed Main Street Landing, as a big "wow factor" to bring more visitors to downtown Davenport and create a quality of life amenity for current residents.

The area, located in what's currently a grassy expanse near the Skybridge, would include what the city has called a destination "Adventure Play and Experience Zone." That project is currently undergoing public comment for a design.

The application would also include a pedestrian overpass; rail road intersection improvements for "quiet zones" from Marquette to Mound streets; river walk upgrades; and new restrooms, according to Tuesday's city staff presentation.

"This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," said Mayor Mike Matson.

Davenport city staff are putting together the application to submit to the Destination Iowa grant program.

Run by the state economic development department and funded by $100 million in federal pandemic relief funds, the program is designed to attract visitors and new residents to the Hawkeye State.

The grant, if Davenport wins the funds, would cover 40% of the $20 million project, or $8 million.

The city would pay for the remaining 60%, or $12 million, with a combination of $6 million in federal American Rescue Plan dollars and another $6 million the city settled for with rail road company Canadian Pacific. The rail money only comes to Davenport if a federal agency approves it merging with another rail company.

Grant applications are due Sept. 30. City staff said they expect to have a high-level concept for the city council to vote on in the second cycle of September. If the council votes for it, the city will submit the application, said City Administrator Corri Spiegel.

However, she said the city has made clear to the Iowa Economic Development Authority that the rail road settlement funds are dependent on the merger being approved.

Spiegel added that if the merger doesn't go through, staff would revise the scope of the project, and would not ask the council to approve any funds out of the city's budget to fill the gap left by the settlement funds.

"If something happens in D.C. to change that, we will revise," Spiegel said. "We're not going to come back to you and say 'now you have to fill that hole.' That wouldn't be the right thing to do."

Judith Lee, Ward 8, and Rick Dunn, Ward 1, emphasized that the city needs to have a plan for how to maintain Main Street Landing into the future.

Spiegel said she and staff already were having discussions about maintenance and would have a plan to present to council to pair with the Main Street Landing designs.

Spiegel said the Figge Art Museum is making a bid for Destination Iowa Grant money to create a light art display on the outside of the Figge's building.

The Figge is close to raising 60% of its project cost -- what the Destination Iowa Grant requires -- and would pair its application with Davenport's for efficiency and to make the application more attractive to fund.

Spiegel said two other community projects also approached the city for partnership on Destination Iowa funds -- one of them being First Bridge, a pedestrian bridge across River Drive near the R. Richard Bittner YMCA. But, Spiegel said to the city's knowledge, the First Bridge project hadn't met the funding threshold.

What could Main Street Landing look like?

Davenport contracted with Sasaki, Inc. to design Main Street Landing. The city set aside $6 million in American Rescue Plan funding to complete the park, which Davenport officials hope will become a regional destination.

Sasaki and the city hosted forums at the Davenport Sky Bridge and at the Freighthouse Farmer's Market to gather feedback. Residents can also comment through an online survey until it closes Sept. 8.

If the survey is any indication, Sasaki plans to draw on inspiration from elements of other regional parks across the country. The survey asks if residents think the park should be more urban — with lots of bright colors and structures — or more natural, incorporating wood elements and nature areas.

Those parks include Cincinatti Ohio's Smale Park, a riverfront park designed to withstand frequent floods; Chicago's Maggie Daley Park; Gene Leahy Mall, in Omaha; and Martin's Park in Boston.

The survey asks residents what they'd like to see in a riverfront amenity using pictures from these other regional parks, including:

play towers

picnic areas

slides

rock climbing

space to run around

sensory play elements, such as musical instruments

gardens and nature trails

swings

water features

built-in shade

age-separated play

tiered seating and amphitheater

pedestrian bridge and elevated views

an ice skating loop

One comparison park in particular has similar flooding conditions to downtown Davenport's flood-prone riverfront — Smale Riverfront Park in Cincinnati, Ohio.

That park features a dining and amenity building, an open plaza with a water feature, a green boulevard along the riverfront, a continuous riverfront promenade complete with swings and built-in shade, and an interactive art and sculpture garden.

Play elements include interactive musical play features, exercise equipment, climb and slide slopes, a log climber, a rope bridge, and interactive water features.

The survey asks which of these elements survey-takers think are right for Main Street Landing.

Another park for comparison, Maggie Daley Park in Chicago, is an urban park with bright colors, hillside slides, and bridges, with an ice skating loop, bridge towers, a woodland garden, and topographical lawn with rolling hills.

In Boston, Martin's Park includes more play structures and bright colors, including a rope climber, hillside slide, themed play area, and a bridge.

In Omaha, Gene Leahy Mall features large climbing structures, a picnic area, nature trail, swings, an interactive water feature, and geometric landforms.

Fight or flow? Survey asks about incorporating river, railroad as educational elements

Fight it or embrace it? that's the question Davenport is asking about whether to incorporate the rail road and fluctuating river levels as themes of the new park.

"While some people find the railroad noisy and disruptive, others (especially kids) are fascinated by trains going by. The design could block views and noise from the railroad or incorporate the railroad as a theme," one survey question says.

The survey also asks how residents think the park should address the concept of fluctuating water levels and flooding on the river. Should it include educational signage and elevation marks to show past river flood stages? Or focus on other elements?