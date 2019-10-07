Larry Whitty’s request for a vacant lot to be used for commercial purposes got an initial green-light from Davenport’s Plan & Zoning Commission last week.
The vacant land sits on most of the square block between Ripley and Harrison and Locust and 18th streets. It excludes Kwik Shop on the corner of Harrison and one small home. Commissioners approved changing the future use from residential to commercial without seeing specific site development plans.
The request now goes to city council with a Planning and Zoning recommendation for approval. It requires a majority vote of the council to be approved. City planner Ryan Rusnak told commissioners during a recent meeting that the low-density commercial classification fits with the surrounding area.
Rusnak also told commissioners the future development was still undefined.
Whitty's earlier request for a higher density commercial district drew concerns during a neighborhood meeting and from city staff. But he amended his request for the lower commercial density.
If council approves the change, further review of the site plans would be done by city staff.
Whitty is the former president of Happy Joe’s Pizza and Ice Cream Parlor. He is now a senior consultant with Dynamic Restaurant Holdings, the company Happy Joe's merged with in 2017.