Davenport planning to sell public housing property to out-of-state nonprofit

Davenport city officials plan to sell its senior low-income housing apartment building to an out-of-state nonprofit, raising concerns from a local housing advocate.
The Davenport City Council will meet Wednesday for a committee-of-the-whole meting to set a public hearing for Oct. 21 to considering the sale of The Heritage, a 120-unit, high-rise building at 501 W. 3rd St. to the National Foundation for Affordable Housing Solutions, now called Foundation Housing.
The proposed sale does not include the city's scattered low-income housing sites, which the city has also explored selling. Details were not available Monday.
Bruce Berger, director of community and economic development for the city, said details about the proposed sale would be shared with the public prior to the Oct. 21 hearing.
Recent changes in federal housing rules and encouragement from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) prompted the city to explore the sale of the property, while maintaining long-term affordability for the building's tenants, Berger said.
"Owning and managing residential rental properties is not part of the city's core mission," Berger said.
Additionally, city officials anticipate that the roughly 40-year-old property will need substantial renovations and improvements in coming years, requiring a large investment. As such, non-government entities would have access to tax credits, grants and other forms of financial assistance to which the city would not, Berger said.
He said the city received about a dozen letters of interests to purchase the property and multiple offers, and selected Foundation Housing due to its long-term track record of owning and managing project-based Section 8 properties similar to The Heritage.
Support Local Journalism
Formed in 1990, the nonprofit owns and manages roughly 100 properties in 21 states, including Minnesota, Illinois, Missouri and Iowa. Approximately one-third of their portfolio are housing properties for seniors and those with disabilities. The Foundation Housing recently acquired and renovated a nine-story senior structure in Waterloo. Berger said the nonprofits also intends to rehabilitate The Heritage, should the sale go through, though details have not been decided.
Berger said residents will not be displaced as a result of any sale, and HUD payment programs and rules would still be in effect with a new owner. Rent payments are not expected to increase as a result of a transfer, Berger said.
"We checked with HUD, and they've got a great property manager HUD had a great response rate with," Berger said. "HUD scores them on compliance (with federal housing rules and regulations). Consistently, across their portfolio, they score better than (the city of Davenport). The property should be managed even better than it is now."
Tenants and city council members were informed of the exploration process in January. The properties are being marketed by broker Matt Kurzmann of Affordable Housing Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap.
Many cities around the country are selling off their public housing properties.
Alderwoman Marion Meginnis, whose downtown ward includes The Heritage, declined to comment on the proposed sale.
Ecumenical Housing Development Group, based in Bettendorf, was one of 14 that submitted a letter of interest for the properties.
Ecumenical Housing board member Richard Pokora, who sits on the Davenport Civil Rights Commission, criticized any planned sale to an entity other than a local nonprofit, as well as splitting the sale of The Heritage and the scattered sites.
"We lose local management of that property, but we also lose the cash flow of that housing that helps maintain the 42 scattered sites," Pokora said. "Whoever takes over the scattered site housing is going to be cash poor. … That scattered site housing requires substantial management and maintenance. The Heritage provided significant financial resources to underwrite the cost of the maintenance and management of the scattered site housing. If the scattered site housing is not well-maintained and managed, it puts at risk the families living in that housing, the housing itself and the surrounding neighborhoods. There are long-term repercussion related to the sale of this property that needs to be considered."
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.