Davenport planning to sell public housing property to out-of-state nonprofit

Ecumenical Housing board member Richard Pokora, who sits on the Davenport Civil Rights Commission, criticized any planned sale to an entity other than a local nonprofit, as well as splitting the sale of The Heritage and the scattered sites.

"We lose local management of that property, but we also lose the cash flow of that housing that helps maintain the 42 scattered sites," Pokora said. "Whoever takes over the scattered site housing is going to be cash poor. … That scattered site housing requires substantial management and maintenance. The Heritage provided significant financial resources to underwrite the cost of the maintenance and management of the scattered site housing. If the scattered site housing is not well-maintained and managed, it puts at risk the families living in that housing, the housing itself and the surrounding neighborhoods. There are long-term repercussion related to the sale of this property that needs to be considered."