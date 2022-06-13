Davenport plans to fully reopen East 53rd and Eastern intersection later this week

Davenport plans to fully reopen the intersection at 53rd Street and Eastern Avenue later this week pending weather conditions, according to a city alert.

Roadwork at the intersection is part of a $9 million reconstruction project on 53rd Street.

53rd Street is one of the busiest streets in Davenport — in 2018, the Iowa Department of Transportation clocked 31,600 cars as the average daily traffic.

In May, construction crews reduced four lanes to two further east, over roughly a quarter mile of road between Lorton Avenue and Elmore Circle as the second phase of 53rd Street reconstruction began.

Work on that segment is expected to last until August, meaning that section of 53rd Street will be one lane in each direction until then, city staff have said.

The next stages of the project, reconstructing 53rd from Eastern Avenue to Jersey Ridge Road, then from Jersey Ridge Road to Lorton Avenue, are scheduled for the 2023 construction season.

Other road construction updates

Beginning June 22, construction crews will begin resurfacing West Locust Street, reducing traffic to one lane in each direction between North Michigan Avenue and North Clark Street, according to the city.

Work is expected to be wrapped up by the end of July, according to a city alert. The road work includes milling and applying an asphalt overlay, according to the city.

