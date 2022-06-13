 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story

Davenport plans to fully reopen East 53rd and Eastern intersection later this week

  • 0

Davenport plans to fully reopen the intersection at 53rd Street and Eastern Avenue later this week pending weather conditions, according to a city alert

Roadwork at the intersection is part of a $9 million reconstruction project on 53rd Street. 

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

53rd Street is one of the busiest streets in Davenport — in 2018, the Iowa Department of Transportation clocked 31,600 cars as the average daily traffic.

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

In May, construction crews reduced four lanes to two further east, over roughly a quarter mile of road between Lorton Avenue and Elmore Circle as the second phase of 53rd Street reconstruction began. 

Work on that segment is expected to last until August, meaning that section of 53rd Street will be one lane in each direction until then, city staff have said.

People are also reading…

The next stages of the project, reconstructing 53rd from Eastern Avenue to Jersey Ridge Road, then from Jersey Ridge Road to Lorton Avenue, are scheduled for the 2023 construction season.

Other road construction updates

Beginning June 22, construction crews will begin resurfacing West Locust Street, reducing traffic to one lane in each direction between North Michigan Avenue and North Clark Street, according to the city. 

Work is expected to be wrapped up by the end of July, according to a city alert. The road work includes milling and applying an asphalt overlay, according to the city. 

Watch Now: See what more Davenport has planned for 53rd Street
Watch Now: Road construction on Davenport 53rd street
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Bettendorf, East Moline, and Silvis Reporter

Sarah is the Davenport, Scott County, and Iowa politics reporter for the Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus. A DeWitt native, she graduated from the University of Iowa in 2021 and was editor of the student-run newspaper The Daily Iowan.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fire damages Bettendorf home

Fire damages Bettendorf home

Firefighters from Bettendorf, with assistance from Riverdale and Rock Island Arsenal firefighters, put out a fire Saturday afternoon at 5141 C…

Watch Now: Related Video

Gun reform plan gets key Republican support in US Senate

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News