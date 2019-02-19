Davenport police said Tuesday afternoon that their preliminary investigation into the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy early Sunday indicated that a gun was unintentionally discharged.
Police said in a media release that officers interviewed several people and an autopsy was performed Monday at the University of Iowa Hospital’s Decedent Care Center.
The boy’s name has not been released at this time. No other information about the incident has been released.
At 1:06 a.m. Sunday, police responded to 2426 N. Michigan Ave. for a report of a person with a gunshot wound.