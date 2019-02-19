Try 1 month for 99¢
A home at 2426 N. Michigan Ave. where an individual was found dead with a gunshot wound is seen in Davenport, Sunday. According to a news release from Davenport Police Department officers responded to a report of a person with a gunshot wound shortly after 1:00 a.m. and found the individual dead when they arrived. The victim was later identified as a 15-year-old boy, who died as a result of an accidental shooting.

 Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times

Davenport police said Tuesday afternoon that their preliminary investigation into the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy early Sunday indicated that a gun was unintentionally discharged.

Police said in a media release that officers interviewed several people and an autopsy was performed Monday at the University of Iowa Hospital’s Decedent Care Center.

The boy’s name has not been released at this time. No other information about the incident has been released.

At 1:06 a.m. Sunday, police responded to 2426 N. Michigan Ave. for a report of a person with a gunshot wound.

