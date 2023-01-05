Davenport police arrest man on murder charge, don't connect arrest to fatal shooting earlier

Davenport police arrested a man on a charge of first-degree murder but would not say if the man was involved in a shooting early Thursday that left one man dead and another man wounded.

Zachary Lee Beverlin, 28, was booked into the Scott County Jail at 2:53 p.m.

Beverlin is charged with one count of first-degree murder. The charge is a Class A felony under Iowa law that carries a mandatory sentence of life without parole.

Beverlin also is charged with one count of willful injury, a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of 10 years, and felon in possession of a firearm, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.

He also is charged with going armed with intent and assault while participating in a felony.

Beverlin was being held without bond Thursday night in the Scott County Jail.

Earlier in the day, Davenport Police were called to the 3rd and Pine streets to investigate a report of shots fired.

At 2:19 a.m., officers found two men suffering gunshot wounds. Both men were taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Campus, Davenport. One of the men, 40, was pronounced dead, while the other man, 33, suffered what police are calling serious injuries.

The men's names were not released Thursday night.

Bettendorf police also investigated a shooting that occurred at 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 3400 block of Towne Pointe Drive.

A 20-year-old man suffered what police say appear to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim was taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Campus, Davenport, for treatment.

The police ask anyone with information to contact investigators.

Bettendorf Police can be contacted at 563-344-4017. Davenport Police can be reached at 563-326-6125.