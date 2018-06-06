An 18-year-old is being held in Scott County Jail after he was arrested in connection with an accident involving a stolen car Wednesday afternoon.
Davenport Police are investigating a case of a stolen car that crashed shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of West 36th and Division streets, Davenport. Jeremiah Roberto Cruz faces charges of theft second (a felony), and misdemeanors of leaving the scene of an injury accident and having no driver's license.
Cruz, whose bond is $5,600, is scheduled to appear Thursday in Scott County Court.