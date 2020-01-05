You are the owner of this article.
Davenport police arrest suspect in series of burglaries on 53rd Street

Antonio Holmes

Davenport police have arrested a man they say broke into several businesses on Saturday, Jan. 4.

Antonio Holmes, 51, of Davenport, was held Sunday in Scott County Jail Sunday on a $50,000 cash-only bond. 

Here's what happened, according to an arrest affidavit: 

Officers responded at 5:33 a.m.  Saturday to a burglary at 2225 W. 53rd St., Davenport. Security-camera footage shows Holmes using a brick to break the front-glass door of the Saloon & Studios building, which includes several studios owned and operated by individual businesses.  

The camera shows Holmes using a brick to break into five individual studios and go through their contents. The person was unable to fully break the glass doors of three studios. 

The value of each door is about $2,000. Damage to the building, including the front-door entrance, is $18,000. 

Footage also shows Holmes breaking into Coffee Revolution, 2225 W. 53rd St. He used a brick to break the drive-through window and enter the businesss, where he tried to open a cash register and stole another one. 

He left in a tan or gold Cadillac. 

Damage to Coffee Revolution is estimated at $2,000 to the window and the cash register, and the value of the stolen cash register is $1,000. It held about $200 in cash. 

Total damage cost is $20,000, with theft value $1,200. 

Holmes is charged with five counts of felony burglary, one county of theft, and four charges for attempted burglary.

Holmes is scheduled for arraignment in Scott County Jail on Jan. 23. 

