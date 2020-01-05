Davenport police arrest suspect in series of burglaries on 53rd Street

Davenport police have arrested a man they say broke into several businesses on Saturday, Jan. 4.

Antonio Holmes, 51, of Davenport, was held Sunday in Scott County Jail Sunday on a $50,000 cash-only bond.

Here's what happened, according to an arrest affidavit:

Officers responded at 5:33 a.m. Saturday to a burglary at 2225 W. 53rd St., Davenport. Security-camera footage shows Holmes using a brick to break the front-glass door of the Saloon & Studios building, which includes several studios owned and operated by individual businesses.

The camera shows Holmes using a brick to break into five individual studios and go through their contents. The person was unable to fully break the glass doors of three studios.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The value of each door is about $2,000. Damage to the building, including the front-door entrance, is $18,000.

Footage also shows Holmes breaking into Coffee Revolution, 2225 W. 53rd St. He used a brick to break the drive-through window and enter the businesss, where he tried to open a cash register and stole another one.

He left in a tan or gold Cadillac.