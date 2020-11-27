Davenport Police Association to hold 18th Annual toy drive for domestic violence shelters

The Davenport Police Association will be holding the 18th Annual Christmas Toy Drive and Fundraiser to benefit the Family Resources domestic violence shelters and the families they serve.

Davenport Police Cpl. Kris Mayer said this is one event that can be made safe in the midst of the COVID pandemic. Additionally, he said, “There’s a lot of need in the community.”

The toy drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. December 12 and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. December 13 at NorthPark Mall in Davenport next to Firestone on the south side of JC Penney.

“We we’re going to hold our event because of who it supports, and it does make a difference,” Mayer said. “Most of Family Resources’ clients are kids who are victims themselves. Family Resources uses these toys in their programs throughout the Quad-City region, so that means in both the Iowa and Illinois Quad-Cities.”

Mayer added that there are a lot of Quad-City social service agencies that need help this year, including the food banks which usually get a huge influx of food due to the Student Hunger Drive, but that was not held this year. “If you’re able to this year it’s good to step up and help the community,” he said.