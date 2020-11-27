Davenport Police Association to hold 18th Annual toy drive for domestic violence shelters

The Davenport Police Association will be holding the 18th Annual Christmas Toy Drive and Fundraiser to benefit the Family Resources domestic violence shelters and the families they serve.
Davenport Police Cpl. Kris Mayer said this is one event that can be made safe in the midst of the COVID pandemic. Additionally, he said, “There’s a lot of need in the community.”
The toy drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. December 12 and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. December 13 at NorthPark Mall in Davenport next to Firestone on the south side of JC Penney.
“We we’re going to hold our event because of who it supports, and it does make a difference,” Mayer said. “Most of Family Resources’ clients are kids who are victims themselves. Family Resources uses these toys in their programs throughout the Quad-City region, so that means in both the Iowa and Illinois Quad-Cities.”
Mayer added that there are a lot of Quad-City social service agencies that need help this year, including the food banks which usually get a huge influx of food due to the Student Hunger Drive, but that was not held this year. “If you’re able to this year it’s good to step up and help the community,” he said.
To support the toy drive, bring a new unwrapped toy to the drop off point at NorthPark Mall.
Donors also may drop off toys at the Davenport Police Department, 416 Harrison St.; US Adventure RV, 5120 Brady St.; or Matt Sturdevant-Larry Thein State Farm Insurance, 4425 Welcome Way, and Chuck’s Tap 1726 W. 6th St., all in Davenport. Chuck’s Tap also will be doing the fill the Budweiser truck again this year.
The toy drive began in 2002 when Family Resources' domestic abuse shelter was burglarized and all of the toys were stolen. At that time, the Davenport Police Association and the Union of Professional Police stepped in, along with Gold's Gym, to mount a drive that replaced the toys. There was no drive the next year, but the Davenport Police Association resumed it in 2004 and it has been a staple of the Quad-City Christmas season since.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.