Davenport Police Association to hold 19th Annual Toy Drive to benefit domestic violence shelters

The Davenport Police Association will hold the 19th Annual Christmas Toy Drive and Fundraiser to benefit the Family Resources domestic violence shelters and the families they serve, Family Resources Adopt a Family program, and area child advocate programs.
The toy drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Dec. 11 and 12 at NorthPark Mall in Davenport next to Firestone on the south side of JC Penney.
“Since 2002 the community has supported this event that has benefited thousands of kids and families that are served by Family Resources as well as other organizations to which Family Resources provides services," said Davenport Police Cpl. Kris Mayer, who is the coordinator for the event.
People can drop off toy donations at the NorthPark Mall, Campers Inn RV of Davenport at 5120 Brady St., Chuck’s Tap at 1726 W. 6th St., Davenport, and the Davenport Police Department at 416 Harrison St.
Mayer said that from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Chuck’s Tap will be teaming with 7G Distributing and Coca-Cola for a Fill the Truck event. That will be held at Chuck’s Tap.
Chuck’s also is holding a raffle for a remote-controlled cooler and a cordless electric 40-volt Greenworks lawn mower. Tickets for the raffle are $5. Money raised from the raffle will be used to purchase additional toys and items to benefit children and families.
“What we don’t use for Christmas at the shelters we use for birthdays or as comfort toys for children in the other programs run by Family Resources,” Mayer said. “These toys help in all facets of their programs; it’s not just the shelters any more, and it’s on both sides of the Mississippi River.”
The toy drive began in 2002 when Family Resources' domestic abuse shelter was burglarized and all of the toys were stolen. At that time, the Davenport Police Association and the Union of Professional Police stepped in, along with Gold's Gym, to mount a drive that replaced the toys. There was no drive the next year, but the Davenport Police Association resumed it in 2004, and it has been a staple of the Quad-City Christmas season since.