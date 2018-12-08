The Davenport Police Association will host its 16th annual Domestic Violence Christmas Toy Drive Saturday and Sunday at NorthPark Mall in Davenport. It benefits children who will spend Christmas in a Family Resources Inc. domestic violence shelter or safe house.
The toy drive will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Davenport police will collect new unwrapped toys and tax-deductible monetary donations.
“The Davenport Police Association is proud to continue the tradition started in 2002 with Family Resources by hosting the 2018 Christmas Toy Drive,” said Davenport Police Cpl. Kris Mayer, who has long been the Police Association’s coordinator for the event.
Family Resources staff distributes what is collected, he said. “This event benefits children and families throughout the Quad-City Metro Area,” he added.
“This past September I received a call from a woman whose 13-year-old daughter wanted to help out kids in need,” Mayer said. “In talking further with her I learned that about 5 years ago they were in a bad place in life and benefited from this program, and her daughter remembered it and now that they are in a better place in life are looking to help others.
“It is the little differences like this that make the entire program worthwhile,” Mayer said.
The toy drive began in 2002 when Family Resources' domestic abuse shelter was burglarized and all of the toys were stolen. At that time, the Davenport Police Association and the Union of Professional Police stepped in, along with Gold's Gym, to mount a drive that replaced the toys. There was no drive the next year, but the Davenport Police Association resumed it in 2004 and it has been a staple of the Quad-City Christmas season since. .
Donors also may drop off toys at the Davenport Police Department, 416 Harrison St.; US Adventure RV, 5120 Brady St.; or Matt Sturdevant State Farm Insurance, 1903 Pershing Ave., and Chuck’s Tap at 6th and Division streets, all in Davenport.