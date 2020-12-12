Davenport Police Association Toy Drive continues Sunday

The Davenport Police Association’s 18th annual Christmas Toy Drive and Fundraiser to benefit the Family Resources domestic violence shelters and the families they serve will continue Sunday at NorthPark Mall in Davenport.

Police and other first responders will be on hand from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. The event is taking place next to Firestone on the south side of JC Penney.

Davenport Police Cpl. Kris Mayer said this is one event that’s easy to hold in the midst of the COVID pandemic, but added that it is necessary.

“There’s a lot of need in the community,” Mayer said.

“We we’re going to hold our event because of who it supports, and it does make a difference,” he added. “Most of Family Resources’ clients are kids who are victims themselves. Family Resources uses these toys in their programs throughout the Quad-City region, so that means in both the Iowa and Illinois Quad-Cities.”

Mayer added that there were a lot of Quad-City social service agencies that needed help this year, including the food banks that usually get a huge influx of food because of the Student Hunger Drive, but that was not held this year.

“If you’re able to this year, it’s good to step up and help the community,” he said.