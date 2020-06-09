Davenport Police can't say whether they shot the man who died in Myrtle Street shooting

A 23-year-old Rock Island man was killed during rioting in Davenport about 10 days ago, and police still are not saying whether they may have fired the shots.
Davenport Police said three officers were "ambushed" while driving into an alley near 1400 Myrtle Street at about 3 a.m. Monday, June 1. The officers were in an unmarked truck, police said.
One officer was struck in the leg and narrowly missed being hit in the head when more than a dozen shots were fired.
Another police officer returned fire, police said, and the suspect vehicle fled. When it crashed a short time later, police recovered seven firearms and ammunition, they said.
When they returned to the scene of the shootings, they found Marquis Tousant, who died from gunshot wounds.
Police have not said whether they think the officer shot and killed Tousant. The clearest indication it may have been an officer-involved shooting is confirmation by law enforcement that ballistics testing is being performed both on the weapons seized from the vehicle that fired upon police and on the firearm belonging to the officer who fired at the suspects.
The investigation is in the hands of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, or DCI, and the office of the Scott County Attorney.
Asked about the shooting Tuesday, Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski said he cannot supply any information, because the investigation is being handled externally. He additionally declined to comment on how the suspects may have known the unmarked truck was occupied by police.
"Unfortunately, I can’t share any information on this until DCI and the County Attorney's office is ready to do so," Sikorski wrote in an email. "Anything I share may unintentionally affect their independent investigation. So the short answer is that any information regarding details of this incident needs to come from DCI.
"I am looking forward to sharing information on this when the facts have been determined. I understand that our community deserves to know more information about this incident but also believe they need factual information and not speculative."
Tousant was identified as living in Rock Island, though his Facebook page indicates he lived in Chicago.
In an unrelated incident, a 22-year-old Davenport woman was killed outside a Davenport Walmart in a shooting that resulted from the Sunday-through-Monday violence. Italia Marie Kelly was leaving a protest against police brutality that was getting unruly, her family said, when she was struck by gunfire.
The oldest of five children, one of Kelly's sisters, Jasmine Kelly, 19, posted a Facebook recording just hours after shooting.
"A protester shot my sister! A protester!" she said. "You are so mad at the police that you are hurting everyone else."
An investigation into Kelly's death continues.
