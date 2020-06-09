Davenport Police can't say whether they shot the man who died in Myrtle Street shooting

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A 23-year-old Rock Island man was killed during rioting in Davenport about 10 days ago, and police still are not saying whether they may have fired the shots.

Davenport Police said three officers were "ambushed" while driving into an alley near 1400 Myrtle Street at about 3 a.m. Monday, June 1. The officers were in an unmarked truck, police said.

One officer was struck in the leg and narrowly missed being hit in the head when more than a dozen shots were fired.

Another police officer returned fire, police said, and the suspect vehicle fled. When it crashed a short time later, police recovered seven firearms and ammunition, they said.

When they returned to the scene of the shootings, they found Marquis Tousant, who died from gunshot wounds.

Police have not said whether they think the officer shot and killed Tousant. The clearest indication it may have been an officer-involved shooting is confirmation by law enforcement that ballistics testing is being performed both on the weapons seized from the vehicle that fired upon police and on the firearm belonging to the officer who fired at the suspects.

The investigation is in the hands of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, or DCI, and the office of the Scott County Attorney.