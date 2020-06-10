Davenport Police Chief: Has never seen a choke hold like the one that killed George Floyd taught by law enforcement

Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski said reviewing the video of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on the neck of George Floyd sickened every officer in the department.
Speaking before the Davenport City Council during Wednesday’s council meeting, Sikorski said he has received many questions from council members and the community regarding use of force, which runs the gamut from grabbing someone by the hands or wrists, to deadly force.
Speaking of the video, Sikorski said he had “never seen in almost 33 years of law enforcement teaching that kind of restraint.”
In the video, he said, officers could be seen standing by. Davenport’s use of force policy states when other officers “view excessive force, they have to intervene.”
In Iowa, choke holds and all other forms of neck restraint are considered deadly force, Sikorski said. “It can only be used in deadly force situations. We train that as part of our use of force training.”
But use of force is rare, he said. In 2019, Davenport police responded to more than 107,000 calls for service. From those calls, “less than half a percent” had some reportable use of force.
“It’s usually not a pleasant sight when force has to be used on one of our community members,” Sikorski said. “We understand that. We have a mandatory reporting process for our officers from the empty hands use of force of grabbing somebody’s hands or wrists all the way up to deadly force. Many types of uses of force are reviewed.”
That is why recruiting the right people and training are so important, he said.
“Officers are required to make decisions in a rapidly evolving situation,” Sikorski said. Part of each officer’s training during the year involves use of force situations where officers have to make split-second decisions. The training is filmed and everyone watches to learn from what an officer is doing right or wrong.
One of the questions Sikorski said he got was if a police officer can shoot at a car.
Officers are prohibited from shooting at vehicles, he said, “but in a deadly force situation they can shoot at occupants of a vehicle. Weapons may be fired at the driver or other occupants of a moving vehicle only when the officer has probable cause to believe that the subject poses an imminent danger of death or serious injury to the officer or others and that the use of deadly force does not create a danger to the public that likely outweighs the benefits of its use.”
It would be preferable in all situations if officers had the chance to issue verbal warnings before using deadly force. Sometimes that can happen. But in other situations it’s not possible.
Early Monday, June 1, Sikorski said three officers in an unmarked car were ambushed in an alley. That occurred in the area of 14th and Myrtle streets at about 2:55 a.m.
“The vehicle was shot more than 13 times,” he said. “I would not expect my officers, while they’re getting fired upon, to verbally warn the people that are shooting at them to stop shooting before they engage back to protect their lives.”
One of the officers in the vehicle was wounded but is doing well.
When they returned to the scene of the shootings, they found Marquis Tousant, who had died from gunshot wounds. Police have not said if they think an officer shot and killed Tousant, but law enforcement has confirmed ballistics testing is being performed on weapons from the vehicle that fired on police and the firearm belonging to the officer who fired at the subjects. An investigation is in the hands of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and the office of the Scott County Attorney. On Tuesday, Sikorski had said he could not discuss the incident because "Anything I share may unintentionally affect their independent investigation."
He added that there is no quota system for tickets or arrests. That would violate Iowa law.
Sikorski said that it is important to invest money, people and time early on in the lives of children with the hope that they never get into the justice system. To do so means collaborating with the school systems, social services and families to keep kids on a path toward success.
Sikorski added that outside eyes look at the Davenport Police Department and its policies every three years as part of its accreditation through the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies.
A copy of Sikorski's presentation will be on the Davenport City website Thursday.
Reporter Barb Ickes contributed to this story.
