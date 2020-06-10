Davenport Police Chief: Has never seen a choke hold like the one that killed George Floyd taught by law enforcement

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski said reviewing the video of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on the neck of George Floyd sickened every officer in the department.

Speaking before the Davenport City Council during Wednesday’s council meeting, Sikorski said he has received many questions from council members and the community regarding use of force, which runs the gamut from grabbing someone by the hands or wrists, to deadly force.

Speaking of the video, Sikorski said he had “never seen in almost 33 years of law enforcement teaching that kind of restraint.”

In the video, he said, officers could be seen standing by. Davenport’s use of force policy states when other officers “view excessive force, they have to intervene.”

In Iowa, choke holds and all other forms of neck restraint are considered deadly force, Sikorski said. “It can only be used in deadly force situations. We train that as part of our use of force training.”

But use of force is rare, he said. In 2019, Davenport police responded to more than 107,000 calls for service. From those calls, “less than half a percent” had some reportable use of force.