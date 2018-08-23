After the swearing-in of eight officers this week, Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski says the department is "close" to getting back to its full strength.
With a capacity of 163 sworn officers on the force at a given time, the chief says the department needs six more to finish police academy training before the openings for officers are filled. The eight new officers are filling vacant jobs left by retirees.
“You feel it when they’re not there," the chief said of the vacancies. "So yeah, we’re very anxious to get them trained up, but we’re also going to be diligent with training them properly and making sure they’re ready to go out on their own.”
Over the next four months, the new officers will have a round of field training, where they are paired with experienced officers to learn policing techniques and methods specific to Davenport. Six of the eight recruits are fresh out of the police academy, and the remaining two joined the department with experience from other law enforcement agencies.
The department began another round of hiring in April, a process that involves a written exam, a physical ability test, background checks and interviews with command staff. Sikorski said recent challenges for hiring new officers have included a decreased number of total applicants, but the department is “very happy with the quality of applicants that we’re getting.”
He also pointed to the department’s newly hired woman officer and an officer of Vietnamese descent as examples of the department’s commitment to diversity.
“We have a goal to make our department similar to our community,” Sikorski said. “We still have some work to do at it, but every hiring process – especially the last couple – we’re getting closer and closer to that.”
On Wednesday, as the new officers waited nearby wearing their dress blues and gun belts, Sikorski called the event “monumental” for them and their families.
“It’s the beginning of an incredible opportunity for them – an opportunity for them to have a positive effect on our community every single day that they’re at work,” he said. “And with that opportunity comes great responsibility as well.”
One-by-one, Sikorski called up the new recruits to take the oath of office, administered by Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch. Watching from their seats in the City Hall chamber, several in the audience snapped smartphone photos and videos as the officers vowed to uphold the laws of the country, state, county and city. New badges were pinned on the officers’ uniforms by family members attending the ceremony.
The newly sworn-in officers are Joshua Wehde, Kevin Remley, Anh John Nguyen, Joshua Derner, Cory Hughes, Brittany Taylor, Nataniel Missimer and Grant Killinger.