Davenport police chief: Search for missing girl 'aggressively being conducted'

Although Davenport police no longer will host searches in the Clinton County area, the search for missing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell is “still ongoing and very aggressively being conducted.”
Police Chief Paul Sikorski spoke Monday afternoon at a news conference at Davenport Police Department.
He thanked the community, law enforcement and partner agencies – including the FBI, still working on the case on-site at Davenport Police Department – for assistance.
“Several hundred community members responded to our call to action to help search, showing the care and compassion of our community,” he said. Also, he said, 150 law-enforcement members helped in the search.
“We appreciate all the information that has been provided by the community thus far,” he said. He asked anyone with information of the whereabouts of Henry Dinkins or his vehicles between the hours of 10 p.m. July 9, and noon July 10 to contact the police department at 563-326-6125.
Pictures of Henry Earl Dinkins, who is a “person of interest,” and his vehicles are on the police department website at www.davenportiowa.com\missingchild
Anyone with information should call 563-326-6125.
A ‘person of interest’
Breasia went missing sometime between late July 9 and noon July 10. She was visiting Dinkins, 47, her brother's father.
She was last seen in the 2700 block of 53rd Street, according to family and the police.
Over the weekend, the Clinton and Scott County Emergency Management Agencies worked together, along with law enforcement agencies, to coordinate the search in Clinton County.
Henry Earl Dinkins is being held in Scott County Jail on a $25,000 cash-only bond for a sex-offender violation, a class D felony, of failure to register the address where he was living.
Court records say police have searched Dinkins' apartment at 2744 E. 53rd St. Dinkins has not been charged in connection with Breasia’s disappearance.
Police and volunteers also have searched public locations including Credit Island and Fejervary Park, Davenport.
‘We want to find her alive’
On the day Breasia was reported missing, she was reported entered into the National Crime Information Center Database. “This began a cascade of resources available to our department to assist in the search for Breasia, including the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.”
That day Davenport police also requested assistance from the FBI, which immediately made resources available for the team, Sikorski said.
The FBI is collaborating with the department “to ensure we have the full scope of resources available to us,” he said.
“Please be assured our investigators are utilizing every resource available to find Breasia.”
Family Resources continues to coordinate assistance to Breasia’s family, he said. Those who want to assist or donate should call Family Resource at 866-921-3354.
No arrest has been made directly related to the case, said Sikorski, who could not discuss details. “I don’t want to compromise the integrity of this investigation,” he said.
“The focus is on the investigation and all the leads we’re finding in the investigation,” and remains in Scott and Clinton counties, he said.
“We are following up every lead,” he said. “We all want to find her alive.”
