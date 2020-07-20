Davenport police chief: Search for missing girl 'aggressively being conducted'

That day Davenport police also requested assistance from the FBI, which immediately made resources available for the team, Sikorski said.

The FBI is collaborating with the department “to ensure we have the full scope of resources available to us,” he said.

“Please be assured our investigators are utilizing every resource available to find Breasia.”

Family Resources continues to coordinate assistance to Breasia’s family, he said. Those who want to assist or donate should call Family Resource at 866-921-3354.

No arrest has been made directly related to the case, said Sikorski, who could not discuss details. “I don’t want to compromise the integrity of this investigation,” he said.

“The focus is on the investigation and all the leads we’re finding in the investigation,” and remains in Scott and Clinton counties, he said.

“We are following up every lead,” he said. “We all want to find her alive.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.