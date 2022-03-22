Davenport Police close 3rd and Pine streets to investigate shooting

Pine and 3rd streets are blocked off Tuesday, March 22, 2022, as Davenport Police investigate a shooting in the area.
Pine is closed between 2nd and 4th streets, and 3rd Street is closed in the vicinity of Pine.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Thomas Geyer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today