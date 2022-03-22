 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Davenport Police close 3rd and Pine streets to investigate shooting

  • Updated
Pine and 3rd streets are blocked off Tuesday, March 22, 2022, as Davenport Police investigate a shooting in the area.

Pine is closed between 2nd and 4th streets, and 3rd Street is closed in the vicinity of Pine.

