Davenport police, community mourn loss of veteran detective, "beloved brother"

Davenport police and the community are mourning the loss of a "beloved brother."

In a statement published on the Davenport Police Department's Facebook page, officials said that Detective Errol Walker, a 27-year-veteran of the force, died earlier this week.

Walker joined the Davenport Police Department on April 4, 1994.

According to post, "Walker was known for his passion to help others." He was an experienced team member who spent more than 20 years of his career in specialized investigative units.

Walker served in the Gang Unit, Property Crimes Unit, Computer Forensics Unit, Gun Investigations Unit and, most recently, in the Warrant/Intel Unit. He also had served on the department’s Emergency Services Team.

Over the course of his career Walker earned six unit citation bars, five letters of commendation, an excellent duty bar, four good conduct bars and a commendation bar.

In the post, the department said Walker’s “sense of humor, huge smile, friendship and commitment to his coworkers, friends and family touched the hearts of everyone he came into contact with.”

“This is a loss that our department will mourn both individually and collectively,” the statement said. “Not only will he be remembered, but he will be greatly missed.”

Love 0 Funny 10 Wow 4 Sad 56 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.