Davenport police continue investigating Friday homicide

Davenport police on Saturday said they were continuing to investigate a homicide that occurred Friday evening.
Officers were sent to 1418 College Ave. at 8:30 p.m.
Officers were directed to a man who had been shot. Paramedics attempted to resuscitate the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
A woman and a witness were detained for questioning.
No charges had been filed nor any arrests made as of Saturday. The man’s name has not been released.
