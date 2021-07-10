Davenport police continue investigating Friday homicide

Davenport police investigate homicide at 1418 College Ave. on Friday.

Davenport police on Saturday said they were continuing to investigate a homicide that occurred Friday evening.

Officers were sent to 1418 College Ave. at 8:30 p.m.

Officers were directed to a man who had been shot. Paramedics attempted to resuscitate the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman and a witness were detained for questioning.

No charges had been filed nor any arrests made as of Saturday. The man’s name has not been released.

