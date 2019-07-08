A 27-year-old Illinois woman employed at Hotel Blackhawk was pronounced dead at the hotel late Sunday, according to an update from Davenport police.
Police were called to the hotel, 200 block of E. 3rd St., after 10 p.m. Sunday about an unresponsive woman.
The woman, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead by medical personnel at the scene.
"The Iowa Division of Labor is aware of the fatality," said Molly Elder, spokesperson. She said officials are gathering information to determine whether to open an inspection.
Preliminary information indicated the death was accidental, with no criminal indications, police said.