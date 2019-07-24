Gun crime equals federal time, without parole.
That was the message from the U.S. Attorney’s Office from the Southern District of Iowa on Wednesday when a new public safety partnership was announced at a news conference at Davenport Police Department.
Police Chief Paul Sikorski said the city and police are committed to public safety.
“Today is an exciting day for us and the Quad-Cites,” he said. Davenport has been selected, after an application process, to join the National Public Safety Partnership.
The partnership, between the Department of Justice and the Davenport Police Department, is a three-year commitment to ensure Davenport police have necessary tools, training, resources and technical expertise.
To be considered for selection, a department must have sustained levels of violence that exceed the national average; demonstrate a commitment to reducing violent crime; and be prepared to receive intensive training and technical assistance, according to the National Public Safety Partnership.
Other 2019 PSP sites include Amarillo, Texas; Anchorage, Alaska; Anniston, Alabama; Baltimore, Maryland; Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Cleveland, Ohio; Harris County, Texas; Oxford, Alabama; and Wichita, Kansas.
“We are particularly emphasizing prosecuting gum crimes in federal court,” said U. S. Attorney Marc Krickbaum, Southern District of Iowa. “So right now, today, my office is reviewing every gun case in the City of Davenport" to determine whether federal prosecution is in order.
“In the federal system there is no parole, ever,” Krickbaum continued. “So if you are sentenced to federal prison for a gun crime, you can guarantee that you will serve your time.”
Additionally, “Federal law has a very long reach,” he said. Federal charges apply to many situations, including a felon in possession of a firearm, for example, or a drug user in possession of a firearm. “We are looking for those cases and we are identifying those cases, and we are prosecuting those cases, as many as we possibly can.”
Still, not every gun crime is a violation of federal law, he said. “Not everybody needs to go to prison for years. We’re looking for the people who do.”
Sikorski said the department will focus on strategies customized for Davenport.
“Our police department continues to reach out and embrace opportunities to get better and better,” Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch said. “This is an opportunity to take a great department and make it even greater.”
Former Montgomery County, Maryland, Police Chief Tom Manger will be assigned to Davenport as a conduit for resources, Sikorski said.