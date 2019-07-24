The Trump administration announced its picks Friday to be Iowa's U.S. attorneys.

From the application for the program

The first paragraph of the application for the Public Safety Partnership describes Davenport crime statistics, according to Kurt Allemeier, content development specialist for the city:

From 2013-2017, violent crime in the City of Davenport increased by 15 percent before decreasing in 2018. While the decrease in violent crime trended downward in 2018, crime trends are often cyclical in nature.

"While the decrease in violent crime in 2018 is noteworthy, it is not assured that this is the beginning of a sustained downward trend in violent crime within the City of Davenport."

In addition to violent crime, between 2013-2018 incidents of stolen vehicles increased nearly 130 percent and gun-related (shots fired) incidents increased by 25 percent.

"While these crimes are not included in the city’s violent crime data, they are often tied to juvenile and gang-related activity within the city. With the rise in these specific areas of crime, the Davenport Police Department has responded with several new initiatives.”