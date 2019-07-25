Police say 57-year-old Kenneth Anderson and 60-year-old Mark Anderson both died of an accidental drowning in a pool at a home owned by John K. Wisor at 1125 Jersey Ridge Road located in the Village of East Davenport. Police officials later told the Des Moines Register that the men were house-sitting the home and went for a swim.
The swimming pool at 1100 Jersey Ridge Road in the Village of East Davenport is located inside this locked gate. Two men drowned there Monday, Davenport police said. It is the home of Village businessman John Wisor, who reportedly was not at home when the accident occurred.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
The two men who died in a backyard swimming pool on Monday were not electrocuted, police have said.
A story in the Des Moines Register on Thursday quoted Davenport Police Major Jeff Bladel as saying the drowning deaths of Ken Anderson and Mark Anderson, who were not related, at the home of Village of East Davenport businessman John Wisor were not the result of electrocution.
On Wednesday, Bladel told a Times reporter no additional information would be released about the accidental drownings.
Bladel additionally was quoted in the Register about circumstances surrounding the discovery of the men's bodies, saying an acquaintance went to Wisor's house Monday night to check on the men, who were house-sitting while Wisor was out of the country.
The Register story contained this quote: "They were all at a function, and (Kenneth Anderson and Mark Anderson) left to check on the house and went swimming," Davenport police Maj. Jeff Bladel said Wednesday. "And the other (man) went home. Later, he went looking for them.”
Many people have speculated on social media this week about what may have happened to the men, given the unusual circumstances of a double drowning of adults in a backyard swimming pool.
When asked by a Times reporter on Wednesday to clear up some of the speculation, including specific references to possible electrocution, Bladel declined to do so.
He said the police department would not release any more information about the incident, saying additional details would have to come from the Scott County Medical Examiner.
Dr. Barbara Harre, the medical examiner, generally does not provide details about deaths investigated by her office.
Bladel was contacted by email Thursday morning, seeking confirmation of the details supplied to the Des Moines-based newspaper. Ninety minutes later, an out-of-office reply indicated he is unavailable until Aug. 5.
