You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Davenport police find shell casing after gunfire early Saturday
topical top story

Davenport police find shell casing after gunfire early Saturday

{{featured_button_text}}
900 block E. 10th Street

Davenport Police investigate the scene of a shots-fired call in the 900 block of East 10th Street in Davenport on Saturday.

 BETHANY KALMBACH

Davenport police found a shell casing early Saturday after a report of gunfire in the area of 10th Street and Tremont Avenue, police said.

The call was reported at 3:45 a.m. Saturday.

No one was injured and no property was damaged.

The incident remains under investigation.

0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Film critic/reporter since 1985 at Quad-City Times. Society of Professional Journalists, Broadcast Film Critics Association and Alliance of Women Film Journalists member. Member of St. Mark Lutheran Church.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News