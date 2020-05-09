You are the owner of this article.
Davenport police found Geneseo man bleeding after bungled bank burglary
Davenport police found Geneseo man bleeding after bungled bank burglary

A Geneseo man is being held on felony charges after Davenport police say he severely cut himself in a botched bank burglary early Saturday.

David James Darrell Black, 34, faces charges of first-degree burglary and second-degree criminal mischief, and was being held on a $30,000 cash-only bond.

Police were called shortly after midnight to U.S. Bank, 3624 N. Division St., about a suspicious white Chevrolet Cavalier.

Officers found Black bleeding from a wound in his head and missing a shoe. According to police documents, Black apparently cut himself trying to kick in a glass door to the bank. The wound required stitches.

They found Black’s missing shoe between the glass door with the hole and the second set of shattered glass doors. They also traced a blood trail from inside the initial doors to where officers found Black outside the bank.

Damage to the doors is estimated at $1,500.

