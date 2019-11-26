You are the owner of this article.
Davenport police host 25th Annual Senior Light Tour

The Davenport Police Department is holding its 25th Annual Senior Light Tour on Dec. 9.

The tour provides senior citizens a safe way to see Christmas lights displays in the city.

More than 500 people take part in the event each year, Davenport Police Cpl. Hank Jacobsen said.

The Davenport Police Department has been sponsoring and participating in the event since 1995.

“It puts everybody in the spirit of the holidays and just puts a smile on everybody’s face, and that’s what it’s all about,” Jacobsen said.

The event is free.

Loading onto the buses will begin at 6 p.m. at the Center for Active Seniors Inc., 1035 W. Kimberly Road. The tour begins at 7 p.m.

Those that wish to go should sign up no later than Tuesday by calling CASI at 563-386-7477.

