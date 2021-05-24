Davenport police, Humility Homes and Services seek hygiene items

The Davenport Police Department has partnered with Humility Homes and Services, Inc. in conducting a “travel size” hygiene drive benefiting Humility Homes' 70 person capacity shelter from May 24 to June 4.

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected travel resulting in a shortage of hotel toiletries donations to Humility Homes & Services, Inc.

During the first year of the pandemic (March 17, 2020 to March 17, 2021), Humility Homes provided 39,594 nights of shelter, with an average of 109 individual being served per night. This represents an increase of 46% from the year prior and a 105% increase compared to 2018-2019.

“The shelter places travel-size toiletries close to the bathroom so the participants can take the hygiene items needed without having to request, therefore encouraging autonomy”, according to Michelle Plasschaert, Shelter Manager. Among the most needed items are shampoo, conditioner, body wash and lotion, but all hygiene items are an ongoing need.

Toiletries can be drop off 24/7 at the box located in the vestibule of Davenport Police Department, 416 North Harrison St., Davenport.

For donations, please visit www.humilityhomes.org/donate or call (563) 326-1330 Ext. 114

Quad-City Times​

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0