 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Davenport Police identify man found on roadway on W. 48th Street
topical alert top story

Davenport Police identify man found on roadway on W. 48th Street

{{featured_button_text}}
siren3

Davenport Police have identified the man found unresponsive in the 1900 block of W. 48th Street early Saturday morning

Jeffrey Lee Fainter, 49, of Davenport, was pronounced dead at Genesis East Medical Center.

Davenport Police, Fire and EMS were called to the area at 2:14 a.m.

Police said no further information was available, according to a news release.

Davenport Police ask anyone with information to call the department at 563- 326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com”.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Construction has begun on a 5-story building south of the Davenport RiverCenter

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News