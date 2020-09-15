Davenport Police identify man found on roadway on W. 48th Street

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Davenport Police have identified the man found unresponsive in the 1900 block of W. 48th Street early Saturday morning

Jeffrey Lee Fainter, 49, of Davenport, was pronounced dead at Genesis East Medical Center.

Davenport Police, Fire and EMS were called to the area at 2:14 a.m.

Police said no further information was available, according to a news release.

Davenport Police ask anyone with information to call the department at 563- 326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com”.

