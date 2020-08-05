You are the owner of this article.
Davenport police identify pair killed in weekend motorcycle crash
The man and woman killed in Saturday’s motorcycle crash have been identified

Marvin Coble, 46, was driving the motorcycle. He died Sunday at University Hospitals in Iowa City.

The passenger, Sarah J. Robertson, 32, died Saturday night at Genesis East Medical Center.

Both were from Davenport.

Davenport Police said shortly before 4:30 p.m. Saturday a northbound Jeep turning left onto Veterans Memorial Parkway struck the motorcycle, which was headed east.

