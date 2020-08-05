Davenport police identify two that were killed in weekend motorcycle accident

Return to homepage ×
The man and woman killed in Saturday’s motorcycle accident have been identified
Marvin Coble, 46, was driving the motorcycle. He died Sunday at University Hospitals in Iowa City.
The passenger, Sarah J. Robertson, 32, died Saturday night at Genesis East Medical Center.
Both were from Davenport.
Davenport Police said shortly before 4:30 p.m. Saturday a northbound Jeep turning left onto Veterans Memorial Parkway struck the motorcycle, which was headed east.
Tom Loewy
