Davenport police investigate Christmas Eve gunfire
Davenport police investigate Christmas Eve gunfire

Davenport police were called to the area of 700 Wilkes Ave. for a report of gunfire at 9:50 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers found shell casings on the 1500 block of West 8th St., police said.

No injuries have been reported and no arrests had been made as of Wednesday.

