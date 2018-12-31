Davenport police are investigating the death of baby girl who died after being on a charter bus, according to a news release from Davenport police.
At 2:07 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to Interstate 280 and Kimberly Road for a report of a 3-month-old girl who was not breathing. She was treated at the scene and transported to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, and subsequently died.
The baby was traveling with a parent on the charter bus from Chicago to Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
An autopsy was performed in Iowa City and final results are pending. Preliminary indication is the death was related to an illness "with no criminal component," according to the release.
Updates will be sent when they become available, the release says.
Police ask anyone with information to call Davenport police at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled “CityConnect Davenport, IA."