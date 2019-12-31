You are the owner of this article.
Davenport police investigate incident in which woman fell from car

siren3

An incident in which a woman fell from a vehicle Monday evening in Davenport remains under investigation.

Shortly before 6 p.m., officers arrived at the intersection of West Kimberly Road and Fairmount Street after a report of a woman who fell off the roof of a vehicle.

The incident stemmed from a disturbance beginning in the 3500 block of West 43rd Street, police said. 

The woman was transported to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street for treatment of serious injuries from the fall.

No other information was available Tuesday because the incident remains under investigation. 

