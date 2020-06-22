You are the owner of this article.
Davenport police investigate report of gunfire at Kimberly, Division
Davenport police investigate report of gunfire at Kimberly, Division

Police found at least two casings Monday after a report of gunfire in the area of Kimberly Road and Division Street, Davenport.

Davenport police were called to the area at 5:42 p.m. to a report of shots fired.

Upon arrival, police canvassed the area. Witnesses stated two cars were shooting at each other on Kimberly Road as they traveled east just west of Division Street, according to a news release from the Davenport Police Department.

Possible suspect vehicles were described as a grey Ford Fusion and a black Hyundai Santa Fe. Several spent shell casings were found in the roadway.

A black Hyundai with suspected gunshot damage was later found behind the 1500 block of W. Pleasant St.

No injuries were reported. This case is under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com”.

