Davenport police investigate robbery at Little Caesars
Little Caesar's Robbery

Davenport Police Officer Hal Bateman, front, and Sgt. Greg Mahieu, left, work with an employee of Little Caesars at 1208 W. Locust St., to watch video of a robbery that took place at the store late Friday. 

 Thomas Geyer

Davenport police are investigating an armed robbery of Little Caesars pizza parlor, 1208 W. Locust St., that occurred late Friday.

Police were called to the scene at 10:52 p.m.

There were at least two robbers in the store. While they did not get any money, one of the robbers struck one of the restaurant’s employees with a pistol.

The man was taken to Genesis Hospital by private vehicle after speaking with police.

Police ask that anyone with information about this incident to call the Davenport Police Department at 563- 326-6125, Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com”.

