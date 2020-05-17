You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Davenport police investigate rolling shootout at Telegraph and Waverly roads
breaking topical

Davenport police investigate rolling shootout at Telegraph and Waverly roads

{{featured_button_text}}

Davenport police are investigating a rolling shootout incident that occurred at 8:52 p.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of  Telegraph near the intersection with Waverly Road. 

Neighbors reported hearing multiple shots, and that shots were fired from two vehicles.  

Police found 11 spent casings along Telegraph Road, as well as broken glass from a vehicle. There also was some property damage, but police have not specified what that is. 

There have been no reports of injuries. 

Police ask that anyone with information about this incident to call the Davenport Police Department at 563- 326-6125, Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com”.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News