Davenport Police investigate shooting incident at West 3rd and Pine streets

Davenport Police investigated a shots-fired incident late Tuesday in the area of West 3rd and Pine streets.

Police were called to the 2100 block of West 3rd Street at 11 p.m.

Witnesses said two men were shooting at each other on the south side of West 3rd Street.

Police checked local businesses to see if their surveillance cameras captured the incident.

Pine and West 3rd streets were blocked for about an hour as police investigated the incident.

There was damage to at least one building in the area.

No injuries were reported.

This story will be updated as police release more information.

