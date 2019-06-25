{{featured_button_text}}
Siren

No one was injured after shots were fired shortly before noon Tuesday at 3500 Kimberly Downs Road, Davenport. 

According to a news release from Davenport police, officers found two shell casings behind an apartment building along with a bullet fragment.

The Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the incident.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola”.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0