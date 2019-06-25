No one was injured after shots were fired shortly before noon Tuesday at 3500 Kimberly Downs Road, Davenport.
According to a news release from Davenport police, officers found two shell casings behind an apartment building along with a bullet fragment.
The Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the incident.
Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola”.