Davenport police are investigating a shots-fired incident that resulted in building damage and a vehicle pursuit.
Police responded to a report of shots fired at 8:44 p.m. Tuesday in the area of 1100 E Kimberly Road, according to a news release from Davenport police.
Officers canvassed the area and found several casings.
Witnesses said a dispute, which apparently occurred between two groups, escalated.
Witnesses described a silver or gray sedan and another dark-colored vehicle in an apparent chase when the shooting occurred.
No injuries were reported, but two buildings were damaged.
Police ask that anyone with information call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola."