 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Davenport police investigating gunfire Sunday on Washington Street
0 Comments

Davenport police investigating gunfire Sunday on Washington Street

  • Updated
  • 0
Police call

The Davenport Police Department was investigating gunfire that happened Sunday evening in the 1400 block of Washington Street.

An officer at the scene around 5 p.m. said there had been a report of shots fired and that it had been confirmed, but could not provide more detail.

Officers' efforts appeared focused in the mouth of an alley in the middle of the block on the east side. A number of small yellow markers, usually used to indicate potential evidence, rested on the snow in the alley mouth. An evidence technician was taking pictures.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Rep. Mary Miller endorsed by former President Trump

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News