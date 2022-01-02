Davenport police investigating gunfire Sunday on Washington Street

The Davenport Police Department was investigating gunfire that happened Sunday evening in the 1400 block of Washington Street.
An officer at the scene around 5 p.m. said there had been a report of shots fired and that it had been confirmed, but could not provide more detail.
Officers' efforts appeared focused in the mouth of an alley in the middle of the block on the east side. A number of small yellow markers, usually used to indicate potential evidence, rested on the snow in the alley mouth. An evidence technician was taking pictures.
