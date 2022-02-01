Davenport police investigating two weekend shootings

The Davenport Police Department is investigating two weekend shootings, including one that left a person injured.
- On Sunday. officer were sent to the 3900 block of West 13 Street to investigate a report of a person shot. They found a man suffering from injuries they said were not considered life threatening. The man was sent to a Genesis hospital for treatment. No one else was reported hurt and no one reported property damage. The time the shooting occurred was not immediately available.
- At 5:12 a.m. Saturday, police responded to the 1300 block of Washington Street for a report of gunfire. Officers found two vehicles had been hit by bullets. No one was reported hurt, and police were not notified of any other property damage.
No charges had been filed in either case as of late Monday morning.