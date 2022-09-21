Davenport Police: Man punched, bit woman while trying to take her cell phone

A Davenport man was arrested early Wednesday after police responded to a robbery call in the area of 5212 Western Ave.

Marvie Oshay Perkins, 19, is charged with second-degree robbery, a felony, as well as misdemeanor charges of assault with injury, false imprisonment, and violating a no-contact order.

Perkins is accused of " … repeatedly striking the victim in the rib and in the face" before stealing her cell phone. The police report said Perkins " … also bit the victim on the leg and on the arm, leaving bruising on the victim."

The responding officer said Perkins had the woman's phone when the officer arrived at the scene.

The victim told the officer Perkins kept her inside a vehicle against her will and drove off when she tried to leave it. The victim told the officer she " … stressed her desire to be taken home several times and (Perkins) refused to take the victim home or allow her to leave."

Perkins was given a no-contact order 10 days before the alleged assault.