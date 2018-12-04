Try 1 month for 99¢

UPDATED: Davenport police are on scene this morning at the Wells Fargo Bank on Main Street after a reported robbery.

The call came in around 9:30 a.m.

Scanner traffic indicates that the suspect implied that he had a gun but didn’t display one.

The front door has been roped off with yellow crime scene tape. Several squads, including the Crime Scene Unit, are on scene.

This is a developing story, more details as they become available.

