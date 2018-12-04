Unknown whether there is a suspect in custody at this time #qctimes— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) December 4, 2018
UPDATED: Davenport police are on scene this morning at the Wells Fargo Bank on Main Street after a reported robbery.
The call came in around 9:30 a.m.
Scanner traffic indicates that the suspect implied that he had a gun but didn’t display one.
The front door has been roped off with yellow crime scene tape. Several squads, including the Crime Scene Unit, are on scene.
This is a developing story, more details as they become available.