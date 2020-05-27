Davenport Police shut down tent city behind Elmore Avenue Walmart

“That was about 18 months ago, I’d say.”

Kelley apologized for some of the debris scattered about the campsite.

“We don’t want to make a mess,” he said. “We’re going to have to get out of here and we started throwing some stuff into piles. We do try to keep it clean. It is where we live.”

Kelley tried to describe life without a traditional home. He said the biggest downside is the lack of showers. And ways to cook.

“For showers, truck stops are the best,” he explained. “And you have to try to not eat too much fast food or too much drive-through stuff. We cook with this.”

Kelley held up a Coleman propane bottle with an attached skillet surface.

“We try to work when we can,” he continued. “Our IDs got lost so we have to stay away from anything that needs that kind of information.

“So we end up working cash jobs. We end up working for some pretty sketchy people, I can tell you that.”

Kelley said he wasn’t surprised someone turned in his family’s campsite.

“We really aren’t hurting anyone down here,” he said. “I think people would just rather not see homeless people. Or if people do see you, they look the other way. People like us are pretty much invisible — until someone doesn’t like seeing us.”

