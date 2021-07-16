Davenport police squad crashes into pole, ditch to avoid striking car that pulled out in front of it

The driver of a Davenport police squad car took out a light pole and ran into a ditch at East Kimberly Road and East 36th Street to avoid striking a car that had pulled out in front the squad.

Police said the driver of a Chevrolet sedan that had been eastbound on East Kimberly Road and was making a U-turn into the westbound lanes at East 36th Street.

The driver of the Chevrolet pulled out in front of a Davenport squad. The officer driving the squad took evasive action to not T-bone the Chevrolet on the passenger side. The squad struck a light pole and entered the ditch on the north side of Kimberly Road. The crash occurred at 6:20 p.m.

The driver of the Chevrolet received a traffic ticket.

No one was injured.

