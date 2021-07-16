 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Davenport police squad crashes into pole, ditch to avoid striking car that pulled out in front of it
0 Comments
topical alert top story

Davenport police squad crashes into pole, ditch to avoid striking car that pulled out in front of it

  • Updated
  • 0
Police squad crash

The officer behind the wheel of this Davenport Police squad took evasive action and crashed into a pole and a ditch on East Kimberly Road and East 36th Street after the driver of the Chevrolet sedan in the background pulled out in front of the squad while making a U-turn. No one was injured. 

 Thomas Geyer

The driver of a Davenport police squad car took out a light pole and ran into a ditch at East Kimberly Road and East 36th Street to avoid striking a car that had pulled out in front the squad.

A Davenport police squad took out a light pole and ran into a ditch at East Kimberly Road and East 36th Street to avoid striking a car that had pulled out in front the squad.

Police said the driver of a Chevrolet sedan that had been eastbound on East Kimberly Road and was making a U-turn into the westbound lanes at East 36th Street.

The driver of the Chevrolet pulled out in front of a Davenport squad. The officer driving the squad took evasive action to not T-bone the Chevrolet on the passenger side. The squad struck a light pole and entered the ditch on the north side of Kimberly Road. The crash occurred at 6:20 p.m.

The driver of the Chevrolet received a traffic ticket.

No one was injured.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Davenport squad towed from ditch

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News