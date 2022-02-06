Davenport police: Teen ran lights, struck cars, threatened girlfriend

An 18-year-old was in the Scott County Jail Sunday, charged with a multitude of violations related to a car chase, a crash, a foot pursuit and an assault, records show.

Julius Mosley III was spotted by Davenport Police at approximately 11:15 p.m. Saturday, driving a car with no plates at a high rate of speed and running stop signs, according to police reports. Police witnessed Mosley's vehicle run stop signs on 14th Street at Warren and Gaines streets and attempted a traffic stop.

His vehicle continued, reports show, running the stop sign at Harrison Street and colliding with two other vehicles.

Police said Mosley ran from the vehicle but officers located him hiding under a porch. They also located a stolen .40 caliber handgun at that location, which was loaded and had a round in the chamber, reports show.

A convicted felon, Mosley is legally prohibited from possessing a firearm. He also was charged last year with possession of a firearm by a felon and failed to appear in court for related hearings, records show.

In addition to being cited for the gun, he was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault, driving while suspended, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to maintain control and reckless driving.

Mosley's girlfriend told police, according to records, that he struck her in the face earlier Saturday and that he threatened to kill them both while speeding through the city.

A no-contact order with the woman was filed early Sunday. Mosley had warrants out of Rock Island County, sheriff's department records show, and at least two of his charges were listed as "unbondable."

